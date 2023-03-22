Gleason Lake Elementary fifth graders Colton Bunch and Benjie Robertaccio from Wayzata Cub Scout Pack 283 have earned the Dr. Charles H. Townes Supernova award.

a223CO_Scouts.jpg

Gleason Lake Elementary fifth graders Colton Bunch and Benjie Robertaccio from Wayzata Cub Scout Pack 283 have earned the Dr. Charles H. Townes Supernova award. (Submitted photo)

The award is the highest honor a Cub Scout can achieve for science, technology, engineering and math and represents completion of significant STEM educational research and interaction.

