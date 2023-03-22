Gleason Lake Elementary fifth graders Colton Bunch and Benjie Robertaccio from Wayzata Cub Scout Pack 283 have earned the Dr. Charles H. Townes Supernova award.
The award is the highest honor a Cub Scout can achieve for science, technology, engineering and math and represents completion of significant STEM educational research and interaction.
“Colton and Benjie are the first Cub Scouts to earn this award in the Pack in eight years,” said Cubmaster Brett Batz. “Less than 1% of Cub Scouts earn this award in our region each year, making this a prestigious achievement. Colton and Benjie are only the seventh and eighth scouts in our Pack to earn the award since its inception.”
Batz served as the scouts’ mentor and den leader as they worked to complete the award through the past 18 months as Webelo Scouts.
“My favorite part was researching Charles H. Townes,” Colton said. “It was really interesting because he made really big advances in technology, but he isn’t as well known as other scientists.”
Townes is a physicist and Nobel Prize winner who invented the laser and maser.
“I enjoyed the mold terrarium experiment the most,” Benjie said. “I enjoyed preparing the food for the experiment, seeing people’s reactions and observing how much the food changed over the course of a month or two.”
The scouts are members of Wayzata Cub Scout Pack 283, which is chartered by Wayzata Community Church. Founded in 1944, it is the longest continuously chartered Pack in Minnesota.
