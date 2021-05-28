wz27CO_MemorialDay.jpg

The Wayzata American Legion Color Guard will be several area Memorial Day events. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Wayzata American Legion Color Guard will be several area Memorial Day events Monday, May 31:

• 8:30 a.m. Parker’s Lake Cemetery (County Road 6 and Niagra Lane, Plymouth)

• 9:15 a.m. Greenlawn Cemetery (Wayzata Boulevard and Park Street, Wayzata)

• 9:45 a.m. Old Wayzata Cemetery (Wayzata Boulevard and Walker Avenue, Wayzata)

• 10:30 a.m. Summit Hill Cemetery (Old Highway 12 and Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata)

• 11:30 a.m. Heritage Park (Wayzata Boulevard and Central Avenue, Wayzata)

A light buffet lunch will follow the Heritage Park ceremony. The lunch is free, but donations are welcomed.

Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton will speak at the Summit Hill Cemetery and Heritage Park events.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments