The Wayzata American Legion Color Guard will be several area Memorial Day events Monday, May 31:
• 8:30 a.m. Parker’s Lake Cemetery (County Road 6 and Niagra Lane, Plymouth)
• 9:15 a.m. Greenlawn Cemetery (Wayzata Boulevard and Park Street, Wayzata)
• 9:45 a.m. Old Wayzata Cemetery (Wayzata Boulevard and Walker Avenue, Wayzata)
• 10:30 a.m. Summit Hill Cemetery (Old Highway 12 and Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata)
• 11:30 a.m. Heritage Park (Wayzata Boulevard and Central Avenue, Wayzata)
A light buffet lunch will follow the Heritage Park ceremony. The lunch is free, but donations are welcomed.
Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton will speak at the Summit Hill Cemetery and Heritage Park events.
