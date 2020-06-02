Wayzata City Hall, Motor Vehicle Department will reopen June 2

Wayzata City Hall and the Wayzata Motor Vehicle Department, 600 Rice St. E., will reopen to the public Tuesday, June 2, after being closed due to Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order issued in March.
The city’s public works building and the police department will remain closed to the public.
“We appreciate the patience and the cooperation of the community and of city employees over the past few months,” said City Manager Jeff Dahl. “We have relied on technology and on the ingenuity of our staff to provide a high level of customer service during an extremely challenging time.”
The city will continue implementing safety precautions at city facilities recommended by state and federal health experts. Safety measures were put in place prior to reopening to ensure compliance with the governor’s recent “Stay Safe MN” executive order and social distancing protocols to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
Visitors to city facilities will notice these safety measures:
• Hand sanitizer stations at entrances and vestibules
• Plexi-glass dividers (sneeze guards) between staff and visitors and all customer service stations
• Social distancing signs on the floor to assist with proper spacing as it relates to waiting in line for services
• Frequent cleaning and sanitizing operations in restrooms and in customer and employee service areas
Additionally, city employees will self-assess their health before reporting to work each day. Any person with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or with other symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to stay home.
City officials are strongly encouraging anyone visiting city facilities to wear a face mask or face covering.
“It is important for city buildings to be accessible to the community and we look forward to seeing the community again,” Dahl said. “As much as we miss interacting with the community, we ask people to take care of business online, via the telephone, by email or by mail when they can. We prefer people utilize the Virtual City Hall feature on the city’s website [wayzata.org/632/Virtual-City-Hall] and the drop boxes outside of city hall before stopping by city hall or the MVD.”
Hours for Wayzata City Hall and the Motor Vehicle Department are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.