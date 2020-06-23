The Wayzata Council approved the city’s COVID-19 preparedness plan during the June 16 meeting, which was held via teleconference.
As part of Gov. Tim Walz’s latest executive order in early June, cities and other critical sector businesses are required to adopt a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29.
The city had already developed a plan that was in use by city staff members, but the governor’s order required that it be adopted by the city council.
City staff members have been working during the past month to update the plan as a way to prepare for changing operations and service levels as the city officials continue to navigate through the pandemic.
“It’s really critical to have an overarching document that helps guide the city and our operations so we are still able to provide essential services that the public needs and desires,” said City Manager Jeffrey Dahl.
According to city officials, the plan is meant to ensure all city employees are informed of and understand the purpose of new policies and procedures; clear direction on the different thresholds of “opening” back up; each department implements safety procedures specific to their operation; that training and education resources are provided to employees to protect public health.
“We have a wide variety of departments here at the city. We have a restaurant, liquor store, DMV, police department – all sorts of diverse functions – and it’s important that the employees of each department know what is expected of them and what’s expected of others so there’s no confusion,” Dahl said.
The plan follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines as well as federal OSHA standards related to COVID-19.
The city manager also noted that staff members used a template from the City of Roseville to draft Wayzata’s preparedness plan.
The preparedness plan addresses hygiene and respiratory etiquette; engineering and administrative controls for social distancing; housekeeping measures like cleaning, disinfecting and decontamination; prompt identification and isolation of sick persons; communications and training for managers and workers; and management and supervision necessary to ensure effective implementation of the plan.
The plan also outlines the thresholds for reopening city facilities using a four-phase system, with phase zero being a statewide stay-at-home order and phase three having little to no restrictions and operations returning to normal.
The city manager said the city is currently between phases one and two, with some city facilities open to the public for services such as the motor vehicle department, city hall and fire department.
The Wayzata Bar and Grill also recently reopened to limited capacity for indoor and patio dining by reservation.
The city council, planning commission and other boards have been holding meetings online for the past several months, but Dahl said in-person meetings at city hall are on track to resume sometime this summer.
City officials are still encouraging residents to utilize the city’s virtual city hall feature (wayzata.org/632/Virtual-City-Hall) and drop boxes outside of City Hall.
Visitors to city facilities will notice safety measures such as hand sanitizer stations at entrances and vestibules; Plexiglas dividers between staff and visitors; social distancing markers on the floor to assist with proper spacing; and frequent cleaning and sanitizing operations in restrooms and in customer and employee service areas.
Additionally, city employees will self-assess their health before reporting to work each day. Any person with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to stay home.
City officials are strongly encouraging anyone visiting city facilities to wear a face mask or face covering.
The city has purchased about $43,000 in software and technology, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to ensure public safety and to comply with the governor’s orders and the city’s preparedness plan.
According to city officials, staff members are currently working on grant applications for the money spent since most of the expenditures are eligible for reimbursement under FEMA and the CARES Act.
Wayzata’s COVID-19 preparedness plan can be viewed online in its entirety by going to wayzata.org/AgendaCenter and opening the agenda for the June 16 council meeting. The plan begins on page 152.
