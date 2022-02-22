A team of students from Wayzata Central Middle School took first place at the 2022 Minnesota Regional Middle School Science Bowl. The winning team, from left, is coach Polly Laugen and students Pughazh Saravanan, Aaratrika Mondal, Tanush Thimmasani, Kevin Qiu, Vedant Gupta.(Submitted photo)
A group of students from Wayzata Central Middle School took home first place after going up against 13 other teams at the 2022 Minnesota Regional Middle School Science Bowl. The event was hosted Feb. 12 as a virtual event by the Minnesota Academy of Science.
Wayzata Central’s winning team, which includes Vedant Gupta, Aaratrika Mondal, Kevin Qiu, Pughazh Saravanan and Tanush Thimmasani, will now compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl this spring.
Wayzata Schools had a strong showing overall at the regional competition, with a team from Wayzata West Middle School taking second place and another team from Wayzata Central Middle School taking third place. See full competition results at mnmas.org/science-bowl-results.
During the Science Bowl, students compete in teams to answer science and math questions. The virtual tournament runs in a fast-paced, synchronous format, where team scores are compared to determine who advances to the next level of competition. This year, students also had the opportunity to participate in a “Meet the Scientists” event to hear from local professionals about their careers.
“Wayzata Central Middle School had three teams competing in this years’ Regional Competition. All three teams enjoyed themselves and felt challenged, especially as the level of difficulty increased throughout the rounds. It was a positive experience for all students and there was a lot of new learning in the areas of math, science and energy,” Central Middle School Science Bowl coach Polly Laugen said.
Founded in 1873, the Minnesota Academy of Science is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering interest in science, technology, engineering and math by sponsoring STEM-education programs and events for students in elementary school through college.
