A team of students from Wayzata Central Middle School recently won their regional competition for the 2020 National Science Bowl and will compete in the National Finals this spring in Washington, D.C.

The event brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.

The winners of 112 regional tournaments will advance to the National Science Bowl April 30 to May 4 in Washington, D.C., for the final middle school and high school competitions.

Info: science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments