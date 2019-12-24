Ashley Farrington, assistant principal of Wayzata Central Middle School, was named Minnesota’s 2020 Outstanding Assistant Principal. The annual award is presented by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association and the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

“I spend a lot of time engaging with our teachers and administrators and have always recognized that Ashley is a special young man. I have found him to be very bright, a high-quality person, an excellent educator and someone with a great future,” Wayzata Public Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson wrote in his letter of recommendation for Farrington.

According to the principals’ association, one of Farrington’s major accomplishments as assistant principal is his school’s work with equity and creating a welcoming and safe environment for all students.

“I feel honored to be chosen by MESPA for this prestigious award,” Farrington said. “A special shout out goes out to my amazing family, particularly my wife, Hilary, who supports me day in and day out. Without her, I would not be able to do great work at school. Of course, I would also like to thank my Central Middle School family. This award is dedicated to them for all their hard work that they do to make our school great for kids every day.” 

Farrington earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University, a master’s degree from Concordia University and his educational specialist degree from Concordia University. Prior to working at Central Middle School, Farrington served as a student support specialist and a third-grade teacher at Meadow Ridge Elementary.

