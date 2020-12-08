Wayzata BrewWorks, the lakeside microbrewery and music venue, has announced a plan to close immediately.
The brewery opened in April 2016 in the Wayzata Boatworks building, offering customers live music and a patio overlooking Lake Minnetonka.
BrewWorks officials announced Tuesday in a statement that they would be closing, noting that no COVID-19 cases were linked to the brewery.
According to the statement, the brewery endured through the spring and summer as state mandates temporarily closed and placed capacity restrictions on food and drink establishments in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We are now faced with a second shut down imposed by Governor Walz, a shutdown that doesn’t involve any sustainable relief from the Governor in order to help alleviate the economic calamity brought to our industry as a result of his decision,” read the statement from the brewery. “We have many thoughts around the Governor’s actions; we will leave it at this; Until the governor and others making the decisions around shutdowns and restrictions are personally financially affected by those decisions, those decisions will continue to cause unnecessary financial hardship.”
The statement ended with a few words of thanks: “We would like to thank all our customers over the years, and most importantly our employees, who were the absolute best employees anyone could ask for.”
The brewery is on the site of the original Moore Johnson Boat Works, a boat building business run by early Wayzata settler Royal C. Moore. The space featured a Chris-Craft inspired mahogany and blonde color scheme and other boat-themed touches like antique outboard motors mounted near the bar.
