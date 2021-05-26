Representatives from The Blake School will host a listening session about the potential future use of the private school’s Wayzata site. The elementary campus at 301 Peavey Ln. is scheduled to close summer 2023.
The neighborhood listening session will be via Zoom 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, to receive comments from the community on the potential redevelopment of the site.
For more information and a link for the Zoom session, visit wayzata.org/730/301-Peavey-Lane---The-Blake-School.
