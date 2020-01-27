The Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce announced Jan. 20 that the Wayzata Art Experience will take the year off due to the construction work expected to begin this spring on Lake Street.
The annual art festival, which draws thousands of visitors to Lake Street to view works from more than 100 artists, had been scheduled for June 27-28. After considering moving the event to an alternate location, organizers ultimately opted to cancel the event.
“Our chief priority is to produce a high-quality art show for artists, visitors, sponsors and residents. Lake Street, the current event location is one of our biggest assets. Although we are disappointed and will miss the Wayzata Art Experience this year, we believe our location is a vital part of the Art Experience’s success, overlooking Lake Minnetonka, and we won’t settle for anything less,” read a press release from the Chamber.
According to the Chamber, the Wayzata Art Experience will return June 26-27, 2021.
