Frank Joseph Fischer, 59, of Watertown, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Dec. 5 in Plymouth .
Plymouth Police are investigating the crash, which took place at approximately 6:28 p.m. at County Road 101 and 24th Avenue North.
Fischer was traveling southbound on County Road 101, just south of 24th Avenue when a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old male was traveling northbound and crossed over the centerline, according to Plymouth Police.
Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This is an activate investigation and no further information is available at this time, according to the police department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.