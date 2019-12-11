Frank Joseph Fischer, 59, of Watertown, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Dec. 5 in Plymouth .

Plymouth Police are investigating the crash, which took place at approximately 6:28 p.m. at County Road 101 and 24th Avenue North.

Fischer was traveling southbound on County Road 101, just south of 24th Avenue when a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old male was traveling northbound and crossed over the centerline, according to Plymouth Police.

Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an activate investigation and no further information is available at this time, according to the police department.

