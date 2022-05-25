Two watershed management organizations working to improve and protect Minnetonka lakes, streams and wetlands are looking for citizen volunteers to serve on their board or commission.
The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission has an opening for a commissioner and alternate commissioner from Minnetonka. These positions provide overall direction for the commission and direct the development and implementation of the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Plan.
To be eligible for appointment, an applicant must be a citizen of the United States, be at least 21 years of age and live within the city. Commissioners and alternate commissioners serve a term of three years. Applicants should submit a letter of interest to Leslie Yetka, natural resources manager, at lyetka@minnetonkamn.gov. The deadline to submit a letter of interest is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, with the City Council making a final decision on June 27.
The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District has openings for two board manager positions to provide direction and oversee implementation of the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed Management Plan. Board managers serve three-year terms and are appointed by Hennepin County Commissioners. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, be at least 21 years of age, and live within the boundaries of the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District. Applications must be submitted to Hennepin County by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Information on how to apply can be found at www.hennepin.us/your-government/get-involved/citizen-advisory-boards.
For more information about applying to either of these watershed management organizations, contact Natural Resources Manager Leslie Yetka at 952-988-8415.
