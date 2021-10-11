a114CO_Walk.jpg

About 50 people representing The Waters of Excelsior senior living community walked around College Lake Sept. 15 to raise money for the cause of helping to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. (Submitted photo)

About 50 people representing The Waters of Excelsior senior living community recently raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association last month.

The group of residents, family members and team members walked around College Lake Sept. 15, joining that nationwide Walk to End Alzheimer’s effort.

Through various fundraising efforts held since January, as well as the walk itself, residents of The Waters of Excelsior were able to raise and donate $4,014 to this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 

“It is very rewarding for us as a community to be able to help a cause as important as finding a cure for Alzheimer’s. It’s an issue that touches all of our hearts here at The Waters,” said Lori Nugent, lead active life manager at the senior living community.

