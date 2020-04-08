Plymouth city crews will begin the annual water main flushing in mid-April, preceded by a citywide round of street sweeping.
Street cleaning is completed three times per year to protect the community’s lakes, creeks and wetlands.
City crews will sweep streets before the water main flushing schedule to help prevent excess pollutants, such as salt, sand, leaves and debris, from being flushed down the storm sewer catch basins and into water bodies.
On average, more than 1,200 tons of material – the equivalent of 2.4 million pounds – is cleaned off of city streets each year.
Street sweeping is typically completed in April, June and August and each cleaning takes about five weeks.
The city will flush water mains based on this schedule:
• April 13-15: Industrial areas, both sides of Interstate 494, south of Highway 55
• April 13-29: Residential areas west of I-494, except areas along both sides of County Road 47 west of I-494
• May 4-19: Residential areas east of I-494, and areas along both sides of County Road 47 west of I-494
Residents may notice discolored water throughout this time, but it is more likely on days where flushing is nearby. Residents are advised to avoid doing laundry on that day. If water is discolored, residents should let their outdoor water faucet run until the water is clear.
To find out which day an area will be flushed, check the map at plymouthmn.gov or call 763-509-5950.
