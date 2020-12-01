The board and staff of the Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners have named Kevin Ward as the Plymouth-based nonprofit’s new executive director.
In a Nov. 23 announcement, Board Chair Rima Torgerson said she and the rest of the board offer an enthusiastic welcome to Ward.
“We are confident we have found our just-in-time leader, whose heart and life experience will inspire the best in all of us and our community as we move into an ever-changing future,” Torgerson said. “We extend sincere thanks to thank Tom Burke, whose service as Interim Executive Director has led us through a challenging transition. Finally, I extend my deepest gratitude to the search team for their very thoughtful search that succeeded in finding the right candidate for our time.”
The announcement details Ward’s record of service that encompasses more than two decades in business, ministry, nonprofit leadership, association management, coaching and executive leadership.
Ward has held leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies and is the founder of The Forward Group, an executive coaching and leadership development company. Most recently, Ward served as vice president of partner network for local nonprofit TreeHouse. Ward also served on the board of directors for several organizations that serve children, teens and families, including Connections to Independence, Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery and Streetwise.
Ward said he feels called to Interfaith Outreach’s mission of engaging the heart and will of the community to respond to emergency needs and create opportunities for all to thrive.
“I love the holistic approach Interfaith takes to addressing systemic barriers that negatively impact families. When you engage the heart and will of the community, you create accountable communities that care, which drives volunteers and resources,” Ward said. “The mission could have stopped at meeting the emergency needs, but it doesn’t. It continues with creating ‘opportunities for all to thrive.’ Helping families become self-sufficient and sustainable is vital to the continued success of Interfaith and the communities we serve. I want to continue to build on the great services and legacy of the last 40 years, while finding new innovative ways of helping families and communities thrive!”
Ward’s first day in his new role will be Monday, Dec. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.