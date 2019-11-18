To the Editor:
As a school board member, I have an urgent message for the Hopkins City Council: Want to help close achievement gaps? Start with supportive housing.
That’s why I’m disappointed the council voted to table the proposed Beacon housing development at the most recent public meeting. I urge them to approve the Vista 44 project without further delay. The stakes couldn’t be higher.
In Hopkins schools, there were 125 cases of student homelessness during the 2018-19 school year. National research suggests the real numbers of affected students are much higher.
Our district data also shows low-income students staying with us for their whole educational experience significantly outperform those who have to bounce around between districts. The biggest reason students have to move around is their families can’t afford housing.
The best international research supports our findings. A meta-analysis of 250+ influences on student achievement from leading educational researcher John Hattie ranks “moving between schools” among the strongest negative impacts on educational outcomes for children.
Affordable housing makes our community stronger, more economically vibrant and more secure. With the link between stable housing and student achievement clearer than ever, it’s time to act.
That’s why the Hopkins City Council should approve Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative’s proposed Vista 44 housing project without further delay. City staff have made it clear to the council that the project is well-aligned with our comprehensive plan and that Beacon has gone above and beyond to meet or exceed every code requirement.
Beacon sets the gold standard for affordable and supportive housing. I’ve seen them in action personally, from their very first project in Minneapolis to one of their more recent projects aimed at reducing youth homelessness in Edina. Beacon is the best of the best.
Our community is fortunate to have Beacon at the table extending their hand as a willing partner. We should be fast-tracking projects like this across the west metro, not slowing them down or putting them at risk through a drawn-out process at the city level.
Our students and families can’t wait.
Chris LaTondresse
Hopkins
Chris LaTondresse is a member of the Hopkins School Board.
