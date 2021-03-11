Wamatek

Selling pre-owned cellphones, tablets, laptops and accessories, Wamatek will open its doors in Eden Prairie with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 17.

Wamatek, a supplier of pre-owned cellphones, tablets, laptops and new accessories, has moved to Eden Prairie.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, with giveaways and drawings for those who attend. In addition to sales, Wamatek buys old devices for cash.

The new Eden Prairie business is located at 9701 Valley View Road.

Load comments