Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill May 3 authored by Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) that is designed to help ensure that Minnesota firefighters continue to have access to resources to protect their physical and mental health.
The legislation makes technical updates to the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program. The bill clarifies that only firefighters diagnosed after law’s effective date would be eligible for assistance, an effort Youakim’s statement at the time the Minnesota House passed the measure said will ensure enough funds are available. The bill also clarifies that critical illness means cardiac disease and cancer along with other illnesses more generally.
Walz signed the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program into law in July 2021, dedicating $4 million per year so that Minnesota firefighters have access to the education, prevention and care to handle a cardiac, emotional trauma or cancer diagnosis.
“Our dedicated firefighters work hard every day to keep us safe and risk their own health and safety while they’re taking care of us,” said Youakim in a statement. “They deserve ongoing support and I was glad to author this legislation that makes that possible.”
The Hometown Heroes Assistance Program provides firefighters with free access to emotional trauma resources, up to $20,000 from critical illness insurance policies and ongoing health and wellness training, including evidence-based suicide prevention strategies.
