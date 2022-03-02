Gov. Tim Walz announced Feb. 23 that he will appoint John Pacheco, Jr. as the Metropolitan Council member for District 6, effective March 1.
District 6 includes part of Minneapolis along with Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope and St. Louis Park.
Pacheco, of Minneapolis, is the president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Minnesota, which he helped found, and a principal with Pacheco & Associates. He has worked with nonprofits to develop workforce initiatives designed to help close employment and training gaps for communities of color and Indigenous communities.
He has also served as a director for the U.S. Bank Foundation and the Xcel Energy Foundation, as well as a manager for Northern States Power Company.
Pacheco has been a Met Council member in the past, serving 1990 to 1992 during the administration of former Gov. Rudy Perpich. His appointment made him the first person of Latino heritage named to the Metropolitan Council at the time.
Pacheco will fill the term vacated when former Council Member Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson who resigned in late 2021. The term continues through Jan. 2, 2023.
Pancheco had been one of three finalists for the position. The Metropolitan Council Nominating Committee had forwarded the names to Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for consideration.
Along with Pacheco, the committee had named as finalists Anne Mavity, a former St. Louis Park City Council member who is executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership, and Aiysha Mustapha, who has served as an education assistant at Sonnesyn Elementary School in New Hope. The list of finalists came after the committee, which Walz and Flanagan had appointed, interviewed seven candidates for the position in December.
