“Hey, here it is now cold beer. Hey, your beer man is here!”
Twins fans are sure to recognize those as the words of Wally the Beer Man, who served beer at Twins baseball games from 1982 through most of 2010.
These days, Wally McNeil is retired and living at The Waters of Plymouth, a senior living community along Highway 55. The Friday evening before the Super Bowl, he helped host a pre-game party for his friends and neighbors in the community’s on-site cafe.
In addition to expertly popping the tops off bottles throughout the night, Wally enjoyed sharing memories of the good old days and and signing copies of his baseball card for neighbors and fans.
