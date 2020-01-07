Walk of Art Hopkins (WOAH!) highlights art in Hopkins with the next event set for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Local galleries are open for attendees to view and buy art, meet artists, socialize and learn about visual arts opportunities in Hopkins.
WOAH! schedule
• 5-7 p.m. - Blank Canvas Arts Alley at The Commons, 915 Mainstreet
“The Alley” kicks off the year with spotlight artist, photographer, Robbie Petersen, a junior at the Performing Institute of Minnesota. His work will be featured along with a group of talented ninth-grade photography students, led by Jackee Miller, visual arts teacher and Blank Canvas Arts MN Curator.
• 6-8 p.m. - Hopkins Center for the Arts
This is a big night as it’s the opening reception for the 25th Arts North International Juried Art Exhibition. On display will be the works of artists from 27 states and five countries, including artists from Canada, Indonesia, Poland, U.K. and the U.S. There will be light refreshments and an awards presentation will be at 7 p.m.
Matthew Lex will also have work on display as part of the Off the Wall Member Spotlight, on view through Feb. 2.
• 6-9 p.m. - Munkabeans Coffeehouse, 1206 Mainstreet
Attendees can view the work of Natalie Amundson, a Hopkins High senior who specializes in night landscapes and Lisa Ferguson, a member of the Minnesota Mosaic Guild, who creates art from re-purposed items.
- The Gallery at Zeller Studio, 1421 Mainstreet
As part of their 2020 Minnesota Portrait Showcase, Zeller will host a “face off” with Minnesota members of the Portrait Society of America. From 5-8 pm, attendees can watch a group of gifted artists demonstrate their portraiture painting skills.
- Cream & Amber, 1605 Mainstreet
Attendees can view the works on paper of Marlena Bromschwig, who will be there to 7:30-9 p.m. Cream & Amber is also extending happy hour until 9 p.m.
• Anytime - ArtStreet
A walk of Art Hopkins wouldn’t be complete without strolling by the many outdoor sculptures, free to enjoy 24/7. The art selected for ArtStreet is on display for one year, while the city’s permanent collection is part of the landscape.
