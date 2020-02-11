Maria Wajahat, a student from Wayzata High School, was recently recognized with an award for her outstanding community service achievements.
Wajahat was recognized as a distinguished finalist for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. She and five other Minnesota students will receive an engraved bronze medallion as part of the honor.
The Plymouth teen helped establish and fundraise for “Zoya Pediatric Palliative Care,” an endowment that funds training for palliative care specialists. She has helped recruit volunteers, spread awareness of the endowment, solicited donations and organized fundraising dinners and bake sales in her community. Wajahat and her family started the endowment in honor of Wajahat’s sister, who died from cancer in 2015.
