Wagner SprayTech in Plymouth is now largely powered by the sun.
Construction was completed last summer on a rooftop solar array system for the company’s building at 1770 Fernbrook Lane, which comprises corporate operations and manufacturing for Wagner and Titan products.
It is the largest energy efficient rooftop solar energy generating facility in the state, with 3,700 panels. The panels cover the entire 140,000-square-foot roof, equivalent to more than 3 acres of space. The solar array produces 1,643,000 kilowatts of electricity per year, which is two-thirds of Wagner’s annual usage for the building and operation.
The project involved two phases – installation of a new roof and then the solar system. The new roof, installed by Allweather Roof, was designed to boost the benefits of the solar array with high-density insulation and a reflective thermoplastic membrane. The roof’s R-value will more than double, increasing from 12 to 30, and the solar array, designed and installed by Sundial Energy, has its own set of environmental and fiscal benefits.
“We invested in solar power because we believe it’s important to operate in a sustainable manner,” said Greg McGuirk, president, Wagner SprayTech, Americas. “In addition to reducing our dependence on energy sourced from fossil fuels like coal and natural gas, the new solar array was a fiscally responsible decision that will provide financial benefits for years to come.”
