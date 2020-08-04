Voters in Minnetonka, Excelsior and Eden Prairie will help choose the candidates in the 3rd Congressional District as well as Minnesota House and Senate seats during a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 11.
All precinct polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Find a polling place by going to sos.state.mn.us. Some polling places may have changed this year.
Absentee voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Aug. 7, at the respective city hall locations. Extended hours for absentee voting will be provided 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. For more information, go to hennepin.us/residents/elections/absentee-voting, email hc.vote@hennepin.us or call 612-348-5151, or visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: sos.state.mn.us/election-results. Results will also be posted online at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as they are available and updated throughout the evening as they are reported.
Congressional District 3
The DFL candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include Cole Young and the incumbent, Dean Phillips. Leslie Davis and Kendall Qualls are the Republican candidates.
MN Senate District 44
There are two DFL candidates on the Tuesday, Aug. 11 primary ballot for Senate District 44, which represents parts of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland.
They are Zina Alston Fizer and Ann Johnson Stewart, both residents of Plymouth. The seat is currently served by Republican Paul Anderson, who has chosen not to seek re-election. The Republican candidate is Greg Pulles of Plymouth.
MN Senate District 49
In Senate District 49, two Republican candidates are facing off in the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary for the right to challenge incumbent Sen. Melisa Franzen (DFL-Edina) in the Nov. 3 general election. They are Julie Dupré of Edina and Jenny Rhoades of Bloomington.
Franzen is not facing a Democratic primary challenge. Senate District 49 covers all of Edina, western Bloomington and small portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
MN House District 33B
There are two Republican candidates on the primary ballot for House District 33B, which represents Excelsior and the South Lake cities.
The candidates in the Republican primary are Marianne Stebbins of Mound and Andrew Myers of Wayzata. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven).
Hennepin County Commissioner District 6
There is also a nonpartisan primary for the Hennepin County Board candidates for District 6, which includes Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
Jan Callison, of Minnetonka, is the current commissioner and is not seeking re-election. The candidates are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie; Dario Anselmo, of Edina; Carmella Doby, of Hopkins; Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins; Cheri Sudit, of Minnetonka; and Kimberly Wilburn, of Minnetonka. The two candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the general election in November.
Voters across the state will cast their ballots for a U.S. Senate seat. On the DFL side, incumbent Tina Smith faces competition from Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby, Steve Carlson and Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr. On the Republican side, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., James Reibestein, Jason Lewis, John L. Berman and Cynthia Gail seek to move on to the general election. Only one candidate from each party will move on to the general election. Oliver Steinberg, of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Kevin O’Connor of the Legal Marijuana Now Party will each be listed on the primary ballot for the U.S. Senate but do not face competition within their parties.
In the contests for the two partisan races on the ballot, voters may vote for candidates of only one political party.
More information on candidates can be found here.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
