Voters who have waited to cast their ballots on election day have until 8 p.m. this evening to do so.

For more info on election day voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-day-voting

Wayzata residents show up on election day, Nov. 8, at Wayzata City Hall to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata residents show up at city hall Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

