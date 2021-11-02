Voters living in the Wayzata School District are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots for the Wayzata School Board election.
Polling locations will be open until 8 p.m. To find your polling location, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Three Wayzata School Board seats will be decided in the election. The 12 candidates are Nick DeVries, Aaron Herzberg, Justin Hibbits, incumbent Sarah Johansen, Heidi Kader, Bryan Kubes, Muthu Periakaruppan, Derek Plymate, Daniel Sellers, Erin Shelton, Mariam Siddiqui and Milind Sohoni.
Hibbits and Plymate remain on the ballot, but have decided to no longer campaign.
The Wayzata School Board has seven members who are elected at large to four-year terms. The winners will begin their terms in January 2022.
Click here to read Sun Sailor's voters guide for the Wayzata School Board election.
Election results will be posted this evening to the Secretary of State’s results page and will be shared online at hometownsource.com/sun_sailor as soon as they are available.
