St. Louis Park School District voters can cast ballots for two seats on the St. Louis Park School Board during a special election this year.
Two candidates are running for each of the two seats.
Virginia Mancini and Martha Hernández Martínez are competing for a School Board seat with a term ending Jan. 1, 2024.
Sarah Davis and Linda Trummer are facing each other in the special election for a seat with a term ending Jan. 1, 2025.
The St. Louis Park School Board appointed Mancini after former Boardmember Laura McClendon resigned. The board subsequently appointed Davis after former Boardmember Mary Tomback resigned. The special election determines who fills out the remainder of each of the terms.
The special election coincides with the statewide general election. Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8, but eligible voters in the ward can cast ballots early by voting absentee through the mail or in person at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Information about voting that is specific to St. Louis Park is available at stlouispark.org/vote.
Virginia Mancini
Education: Masters in Education, Hamline University
Occupation: Teacher
Qualifications: Virginia Mancini is currently a St. Louis Park School Board director and has over 20 years of experience teaching secondary English Language Arts. She has served in multiple leadership roles for her district, with Education Minnesota, on the Minnesota Board of School Administrators and the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission. Her leadership has been recognized many times including as a Minnesota Teacher of the Year Finalist and the Synergy Leadership award in Educational Excellence.
Contact info: www.manciniforslpschools.org
What past experience makes you qualified for this position?
Virginia Mancini, a resident of St. Louis Park since 2004, was appointed to an open seat by the school board in March to fill the vacancy when Laura McClendon resigned from the position. During her time on the board, Mancini has voted in favor of key action items that strengthen SLP Schools. She voted in favor of the capital levy and bond referendum as well as the racial equity and gender inclusion policies. Recently, she started a board work study that will investigate adding student representatives to the board. Her primary committee role is serving as board liaison to the Lenox Senior Community Center. Her experience on the board, enhanced by her experience as a parent and a classroom teacher, make her well qualified to continue her role as SLP School Board director.
What are your key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
As a committed advocate for Racial Equity and Social Justice, Mancini’s primary goals are to protect the district’s strategic plan for racial transformation and to invest wisely in the resources educators and students need following two years of interrupted learning and a public demand for racial justice and healing. As an educator with over 20 years of classroom experience, she believes that public education, from ECFE to lifelong learners at the Lenox Senior Community Center, is the heart of every community. She is committed to sustaining that strength and building for the future. Mancini believes that a primary responsibility of a school board director is to engage with all stakeholders by meeting them when and where it’s most convenient for them.
How would you address potential funding challenges in the future? What potential budget cuts or changes would you consider?
Public education has been underfunded from the state for decades. As a result, if cuts need to be made, Mancini would make budget adjustments that minimize the impact on students’ lived experience. Further, Mancini is committed to working with district leaders to bolster revenue building programs that benefit students such as Concurrent Enrollment Courses and Work Based Learning.
These programs keep revenue in the district as they directly help students with their postsecondary plans. Programs such as the Certified Nursing Assistant not only provide students valuable training but also connect them immediately to jobs that directly impact the greater SLP community. It’s these programs that will strengthen our schools and better the lives of students.
Martha Hernández Martínez
Education: Master in Public Affairs, MPA – University of Minnesota; license in social psychology, Autonomous University of Nicaragua/Managua.
Occupation: Researcher and evaluator – current title of director of research and capacity building
Qualifications: I am a bilingual researcher and evaluator. I have worked for a decade as a national training and technical assistance provider for organizations serving Latin@ communities across the USA. My professional and personal interests include preventing gender violence in BIPOC communities, community engagement, community development, equity, training, and staff development. I have experience building the capacity of Community Based Organizations and helping to translate social research and evaluation into training, policies, and practices.
Contact info: morenatoto@gmail.com
What past experience makes you qualified for this position?
I am the mother of a student attending St. Louis Park High School. Hopefully, my child will be one of many graduating in 2023. I consider that essential; I can list all my qualifications and education, but the most critical factor here is that I am a mother who cares about her child and my child’s friends.
I am also a documented immigrant who has firsthand experienced the benefit of receiving an excellent education. I have faced many challenges directly connected to my racial and immigrant identity. I want to offer the district the opportunity to learn from my experience and contribute to making SLP a genuinely inclusive and welcoming place for all.
What are your key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
Did not respond.
How would you address potential funding challenges in the future? What potential budget cuts or changes would you consider?
I am deeply concerned about mental health issues and their implications for the safety and well-being of our children and staff (teachers and administration). I hear from my son stories of pain and hardship experienced by friends at school that confirm the findings of the Minnesota Student Survey that many kids have mental health issues that were made more severe by the pandemic. I cannot be indifferent, and I think we need to offer services that address the pain.
My platform is focused on three key points:
1. Mental health services for all; we cannot learn if we do not feel well and grounded. COVID-19 is not over, nor is the impact of George Floyd’s death.
2. Revamp the policies and practices related to equity and accessibility (language, culture, ableism). This form was a great example of not addressing accessibility issues.
3. Recognizing the need for education around all forms of gender violence, especially sexual violence.
I was born and raised in Managua, Nicaragua, in Central America. I am the only child, raised by maternal grandparents and grew up in a country immersed in a civil war. I moved to the USA in 2002 and lived in Winona, Minnesota, for over a decade. Our son was born in Winona and attended the local school. We moved from Winona to St. Louis Park because we wanted our child to attend this school.
Sarah Davis
Education: BA Psychology – Brandeis University; Juris Doctor - Northeastern University School of Law
Occupation: Executive director, Legal Rights Center
Qualifications: I am a current School Board member and parent in St. Louis Park schools. I am also a lawyer and have dedicated my 15 year career to advocating for children.
Contact info: sarahdavisslp.com
What past experience makes you qualified for this position?
I am a lawyer and have dedicated my 15-year career to advocating for children, representing youth for free who otherwise could not afford an attorney and leading restorative practices in schools. I am also an experienced policy advocate, serving as a governor-appointed member of Minnesota’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Council, and working with leaders statewide to enact policies focused on keeping children in school and out of the legal system. I currently serve as executive director of the Legal Rights Center, a community nonprofit law firm.
Additionally, I bring the important perspective of a St. Louis Park schools parent. My wife and I have lived here for over nine years and have two young children, the older of whom just started kindergarten.
What are your key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
When a position opened on the school board early in 2022, I applied because I believe that all of our children deserve to receive an excellent education in a welcoming and nurturing learning environment. In order to accomplish this, we must be accountable to adopting and implementing anti-racist policies and practices. I am running to continue to serve because I have the skills, experience and commitment to advance these goals.
Since being appointed to the School Board, I joined our Policy Committee and have already led on significant work, including enactment of our Racial Equity Policy and substantial revision of our Gender Inclusion Policy. I am committed to continuing to engage with our students, families, staff and broader community to enact and be accountable to policies that align with our values.
How would you address potential funding challenges in the future? What potential budget cuts or changes would you consider?
I would address any potential funding challenges with intentionality and transparency. As an initial matter, I am committed to proactively advocating for our legislature to fully fund our schools. Currently, underfunded mandates significantly impact our budget. Our students, families, staff and broader community deserve fully funded schools.
Additionally, if there are funding challenges in the future, I will work with our district leadership to ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep any budget cuts from impacting our classrooms and to prioritize spending in a way that aligns with our values of educational excellence and equity.
Linda Trummer
Education: Associates degree, law enforcement; creative writing
Occupation: Retired
Qualifications: As Meadowbrook Collaborative coordinator, I worked directly with families and children from various socioeconomic backgrounds, racial diversity, and immigrant families from many different countries from throughout the world. I also served on many commissions and boards, including the childcare advisory council and Community Education Advisory Council.
What past experience makes you qualified for this position?
As a former property manager, I will have a better idea as to how buildings and grounds should be managed and will have a better idea as to whether we are being fiscally responsible.
As a retired director of a collaboration working with at-risk families for 25 years, I am very much aware of how important it is to provide resources to students that will help them thrive and succeed. I also helped create the Community Education Advisory Council and was its first chairperson.
What are your key issues that caused you to seek office, and how do you plan to solve them?
• I would like to see us include socioeconomic status into consideration when planning policies and programming in our schools. Low SES in childhood is related to poor cognitive development, language, memory, socioemotional processing, and consequently poor income and health in adulthood. We are too focused on racial equity when there are other barriers to consider.
• Kindergarten readiness programming should be available and free to all eligible students. Kids need to be ready to go to school. I’ve been a leader in such programming and know what a difference it can make.
• We need to do a better job budgeting for maintenance items, like boiler replacements, etc. I have experience with this process, and we are doing something wrong. Referendums are not the answer.
How would you address potential funding challenges in the future? What potential budget cuts or changes would you consider?
• No more “beautifying” the buildings when we don’t have the funds.
• No more top-heavy hiring. That is where the cuts should be made.
• Collaborate with other districts or local businesses where possible to cut costs.
