Vying for the top job with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office in the General Election this year are Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks.
The Sheriff’s Office’s website, www.hennepinsheriff.org, provides the following description of the office:
“The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office serves the county’s 1.2 million residents. State law mandates most of the sheriff’s office duties, including managing the county jail and providing security to the district court. The sheriff’s office also creates initiatives including undercover narcotics investigations and homeland security activities in line with the office’s mandate to ‘keep and preserve the peace of the county.’”
Current Sheriff David Hutchinson did not file for reelection and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI earlier this year following an incident in December. Each term is four years.
Joseph Banks
Biographical information: With over 20 years in service, I’ve worked in many law enforcement roles, and built my career from the ground up.
In 2005, I started working for the Lower Sioux Police Department until I accepted a position as chief of police with the Upper Sioux Police Department. I then served as the chief of police for the city of Morton. I returned to the Lower Sioux Police Department as the chief investigator and the acting chief of police.
Contact information: joelawman@hotmail.com; banks4sheriff.com; Facebook: banks4sheriff
What are three of the most important issues facing Hennepin County, and how would you address them?
The three most issues facing Hennepin County are violent crime, lack of transparency/accountability and manpower. What I plan to do to address the problem is to work with local law enforcement agencies and communities to identify and solve gun violence. I will achieve this through the use of community based groups, security services and law enforcement working together. I plan to hire more deputies from communities in the county. I plan to put in place a software program that will track officers’ good and bad behaviors across the county. I as the sheriff will be able to see this in real time as well as the community members. Any issues that require action will be reported to the state post board.
What changes would you make to the office, if any?
The biggest change I would make to the office is more proactive patrolling in the community and expanding the patrol division to assist local police more. Making sure that local police chiefs know they have help by assigning a deputy specifically to their agencies as a sheriff point of contact.
Major Dawanna Witt
Biographical information: My education includes: A.A.S. in chemical dependency, family therapy, B.S. in police science, M.A. in management, and M.A. in public safety administration. I have worked in law enforcement for 22 years, and I have served in leadership for the last 8 years. My current role is the major of the Detention Court Services Bureau and the Major Crimes Bureau at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Contact information: DawannaWittforSheriff@gmail.com or contact@wittforsheriff.com
What are three of the most important issues facing Hennepin County, and how would you address them?
Violent crime - Violent crime is impacting every community in Hennepin County. As the chief law enforcement leader, I will coordinate the resources of every agency to ensure we are all working together to address the crimes affecting our communities. I will work with our state and local prosecutors to advocate for criminals to be held accountable.
Low youth engagement -– Sadly, much of the increase in crime has been committed by young people. I will expand our Community Outreach Division in order to better engage our youth, and not only educate them on the consequences of making bad choices but ensure they see the potential for a happier life as productive members of society.
Law enforcement staffing - It will be my priority to innovatively recruit the best candidates by imploring out-of-the box strategies. I will usher in a new era of community-focused policing. I will aggressively work to retain our current brave men and women by listening to their concerns, and providing the support they deserve.
What changes would you make to the office, if any?
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office operates the largest jail in Minnesota. On average, 80% of the people leaving our jail go back into the community – not to another correctional facility. It’s in everyone’s best interest that people who leave our jail don’t come back. I will implement new programs focusing on the underlying issues that bring people to jail by addressing substance abuse support, mental health support concerns, and education for obtaining basic needs like housing, food and employment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.