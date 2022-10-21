Republican candidate Kathleen Fowke and DFL candidate Kelly Morrison are in the running to represent Minnesota Senate District 45.
Fowke, a Realtor who lives in Tonka Bay, is running against Deephaven resident Morrison, a physician who has represented Minnesota House District 33B since being elected in 2018.
For the Lake Minnetonka area, the redistricting changes that were adopted earlier this year means a change from Senate District 33 to District 45. Cities in the new Senate District 45 include Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Orono, Spring Park, Minnetrista, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, St. Bonifacious, Wayzata, Woodland, Deephaven and Minnetonka north of Highway 7.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. For information on voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Questionnaires were sent to both candidates. Below are their responses.
Kathleen Fowke
Education: Park Center High School, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Realtor
What prompted you seek election to office?
Fowke: My three grandchildren are what made me want to become more involved. I see the direction our state is headed and I want to make things better for them. With rising crime, cost of living and uncertainty over the direction of our schools, I decided I couldn’t stand by any longer and needed to get involved. I’ve been a small business owner for more than 16 years and raised my family here. I know things can be better and they need to be if we want our residents to stay in our state, grow our economy and raise future generations.
Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Fowke: The extremes on both ends of the political system are failing our state. I’m proud to have built trusted relationships with elected officials that have “R” and “D” next to their names and look forward to working with them to get things done. We need to stop allowing omnibus bills from being introduced and focus on common sense solutions that move the needle. I know that we won’t always agree on everything, but I am committed to seeking compromise and progress.
What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Fowke: As a Realtor, small business owner and single mother for many years, I know what it takes to be successful. It takes hard work, compromise, effective communication and commitment. With this, along with my education and political experience, I feel well-suited to take on any challenges our state may face in office.
Kelly Morrison
Education: BA in history from Yale University, MD from Case Western Reserve University
Occupation: Physician
What prompted you seek election to office?
Morrison: I ran for office for the first time in 2018 because I wanted to be a constructive problem solver, to work to heal our divides and to be a voice for science and evidence-based policy making. I’ve had some success in the context of our divided legislature, and 28 of my chief-authored bills have become law. The same values are animating my campaign for the Minnesota Senate. We have much more in common than we don’t, and we have to seek those areas of common ground to move our state forward.
Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Morrison: I ran for office because I wanted to be a bridge builder and a problem solver. I’ve worked hard to reach across the aisle and have formed productive relationships with legislators on the other side of the aisle by focusing on areas of common ground to get legislation that benefits Minnesotans across the finish line. I think campaign finance reform is part of the solution to gridlock. I am one of the only legislators in the Minnesota Legislature who doesn’t accept donations to my campaign from PACs or lobbyists, so I am not beholden to special interests. I think that should be the norm and not the exception. There should be limits on the amount of dark money that is spent and much more transparency about where it is coming from as well. Ranked-choice voting is another way to decrease hyper partisanship and force people running for office to forge broad coalitions and decrease negative campaigning and spoiler effects in races.
What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Morrison: I am a mom, the wife of a veteran, a doctor, a community volunteer, a former small business owner and a state legislator. All of those roles have prepared me in different ways to be a state senator. My experience serving in a divided legislature and representing a purple district has prepared me well to find ways to forge common ground to get things done for Minnesota. I understand the challenges of running a business, and I can relate to the worries that we are all feeling about our kids as we emerge from the pandemic. Being a physician has taught me the importance of listening, which is critical to good representation, and of following the science, especially given the increasing complexity of the challenges we face.
