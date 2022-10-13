Voters will elect one person to a 12-month term
Four candidates are running in the special election for a 12-month term on the Wayzata School Board that will end in January 2024.
The candidates are Sheila Prior, Erin Shelton, Mariam Siddiqui and current school board member Jay Hesby.
The Wayzata School Board appointed Hesby to a 12-month term this past fall following the resignation of Seanne Falconer in September 2021.
The special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, in conjunction with the general election.
For more information on voting, visit wayzataschools.org/district/school-board/elections or sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Questionnaires were sent to all candidates. Below are their responses.
Jay Hesby
Education: University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management: Bachelor of Science in business, accounting – 1981; Master of Business Administration, Finance – 1992
Occupation: Senior vice president, corporate development, Wells Fargo & Company
Qualifications: More than 40 years in banking; Wayzata Schools Citizens Financial Advisory Council 2004-2007; Wayzata School Board: 2008-2015 (chair, vice chair, treasurer) and November 2021-present (treasurer)
Why are you running for school board?
Hesby: In September 2021, the Wayzata School Board asked me to fill the seat vacated by Seanne Falconer until this year’s special election. I said yes and was duly appointed late last year. I’m seeking reelection and willing to serve for the remaining term of the vacated seat to provide continuity for my current board colleagues and the district administration as Wayzata Public Schools moves through the COVID era and returns to a greater sense of “normalcy.”
What separates you from the other candidates?
Hesby: Breadth and depth of district connections and experience:
- Long-time resident (1960-1984, 1998-present)
- Attended Wayzata Schools grades 1-9
- Both parents are former Wayzata educators
- All three children graduated from WHS (2009, 2012, 2015)
- Grandson will attend Meadow Ridge in 2027 (if his family resides where it does today)
- Citizens Financial Advisory Council member (2004-2007)
- Wayzata School Board member: 2008-2015 – two terms that included time as chair, vice chair and treasurer; and November 2021-present – duly appointed late last year to fill the seat vacated by Seanne Falconer
Continuity for the district – willing to serve and willing to lead for the remaining term of the vacated seat
Non-partisan – will uphold the non-partisan nature of the office (and prioritize our mission/vision above political and special interests)
What are the top issues facing the school district and how would you work to address them?
Hesby: Top issues: state funding versus inflation, partisan politics. How I’ll work to address them: 1) Engage with state legislators, colleagues, administrators and other district stakeholders to listen, learn, challenge and advocate as appropriate. 2) Constantly prioritize and focus on perpetuating Wayzata Public Schools’ Mission/Vision: Ensure a world-class education that prepares each and every student; be a model of excellence. 3) Stay in the lane of governing (not managing) and do all I can to help our outstanding administrative team succeed.
Sheila Prior
Education: Bachelor of Science in biology, Duke University
Occupation: Canine handler, Minnesota Task Force 1, former neurobiology laboratory manager, Wayzata Education Fund board member, Minnesota K9 Search Specialists board member
Qualifications: My volunteering and community ties give me a deep understanding of the concerns and aspirations of Wayzata families. My science background equips me with an understanding of peer-reviewed, evidence-based education policy. I volunteer in the schools, and I’m a familiar face at school board meetings.
Why are you running for school board?
Prior: I believe in providing an equitable, inclusive, honest and academically rigorous education to all students in our district. I am running to preserve the gains Wayzata has made in achieving this goal and to contribute new ideas for future success. Through personal experiences, and from speaking with Wayzata families and staff, I have learned about many areas where we can make improvements. Whether it’s fully implementing up-to-date best practices in the science of reading, extending elementary school lunch times, providing mental health support or fostering a sense of belonging for all students, we can positively impact student achievement. I look forward to hearing the ideas and perspectives from the highly engaged and thoughtful parents in our district.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Prior: With three children currently attending schools in the district, I am close to what is going on in the schools. I unwaveringly support our LGBTQ+ students, and I believe in teaching students a diversity of perspectives. I have the endorsement of former Wayzata School Board member Seanne Falconer, who moved out of the district last year, triggering this year’s special election. I share many of the same ideas and values as Falconer and would provide continuity on the board for the remainder of her term.
What are the top issues facing the school district and how would you work to address them?
Prior: Wayzata, like many districts, has an achievement gap, with income often predicting academic success. One way we can begin to address academic disparities is with evidence-based improvements to early reading instruction, which will reduce disparities created by the reliance on private tutoring for struggling readers. I am also focused on teacher retention and accommodating district growth, both necessary for keeping class sizes small. With student success as my priority, I will work in partnership with the district to make positive change. Wayzata is fortunate to have amazing and talented professionals at all levels; by putting my trust in them and working to find collaborative solutions, we can make Wayzata an even more outstanding place for students to learn.
Erin Shelton
Education: Bachelor’s of Science, animal science (Louisiana State University), Doctorate of Pharmacy (Xavier University of Louisiana)
Occupation: After a rewarding career in pharmacy and years living abroad, I choose to stay at home full-time to support my family.
Qualifications: I am invested in Wayzata ISD 284 both as a parent and a resident. I have the time and motivation required to commit to doing the research and work necessary to make informed decisions for the school district while representing the shared values of our community.
Why are you running for school board?
Shelton: I am running for school board because I want to keep our academic strength at the forefront of every decision we make in Wayzata Public Schools. We have many strong and diverse families in our district, and many chose this area because of the school system. Our board should be both accessible and accountable to the community. I will be a voice for parents who want to partner with public schools for the education of our children and for teachers who simply want to focus on teaching. I will advocate for politically neutral curriculum as well as protecting the innocence of our children. Much is competing for our limited classroom time and funding, but we can all agree that academics should always be the focus of our education.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Shelton: My family and I have had the incredible experience of living abroad in China, Netherlands and Russia. These experiences have broadened my mind and given me a global perspective that I wouldn’t otherwise have. I have gained a great appreciation for varying ethnicities, customs and cultures, but more importantly, I learned that parents across the world are much more alike than we are different. I believe that when we are able to celebrate our diversity but concentrate on our commonalities, we can come together as a district to achieve great things. Additionally, because of my pharmacy background, I can bring a science-based and data-driven perspective to the board.
What are the top issues facing the school district and how would you work to address them?
Shelton: Wayzata Public Schools has successfully prepared many students for the next phase of their lives, but there are still kids being left behind. We’ve got to identify the real causes for each and every failing student and lean into community partnerships for tutoring and mentoring when necessary, provide coaching for test-taking skills, as well as look outside the district and the state to find what’s working for others. Another issue is enrollment lag and the ensuing budget shortfalls. I suggest conducting exit interviews with families to target the reasons that families are seeking other options for education and find solutions so that we can provide the level of education that every family desires.
Mariam Siddiqui
Education: University of Minnesota, master’s in clinical research; University of Minnesota - temporomandibular disorders and orofacial pain fellowship; Veterans Affairs Hospital, Minneapolis - research assistance, trained and still teaching general practice residency residents; actively published studies in the area of smoking and its effects on oral health in veterans; University of Southern California - master’s and certificate in orofacial pain and oral medicine program.
Occupation: Board certified TMD orofacial pain and dental sleep apnea specialist
Qualifications: Same as education
Why are you running for school board?
Siddiqui: I have been an active member of my community for many years. I believe in constructive participation through engagement and sharing of ideas. I see some shortcomings in our current K-12 schooling system and can put forward some possible solutions.
- Growth through inclusivity and diversity
- Synchronization of school & home learning
- Mental health & holistic well-being of children
- Community engagement to service
What separates you from the other candidates?
Siddiqui: Being a mother, a clinical researcher/teacher, and a health care provider gives me a well-rounded insight into our current school system challenges. Having first-hand experience of a child with special needs battling through chemotherapy gave us a rare insight into individualized schooling and resources. Furthermore, my active participation in developing a crowd funded educational endowment at the University of Minnesota to train health care professionals dealing with pediatric end of life care help me explore and bring “out of box” solutions to the table.
What are the top issues facing the school district and how would you work to address them?
Siddiqui:
- Reading proficiency at different levels within same district
- Inflation and funding mismatch
- Healthy school lunches
- Minorities representation at all levels
