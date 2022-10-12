There are four four-year terms open on the Eden Prairie School Board, along with one two-year seat to fill a vacancy left by Beth Fletcher, who left the board in 2021.
Fletcher’s seat was initially filled by Francesca Pagan-Umar, who was appointed to fill an open season starting in Dec. 13, 2021. But, the term will end in November. The special election will fill the seat for the rest of the term.
Pagan-Umar filed for one of the four-year terms along with incumbents Steve Bartz, Aaron A. Casper, and Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy. Abby Libsack and Jody Ward-Rannow are also running for one of the four-year seats.
Isaac Kerry and Dennis Stubbs are running for the an open seat in a special election.
The special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, in conjunction with the general election.
Visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us for polling place information.
Questionnaires were sent to all candidates. Below are their responses.
Steve Bartz
Biographical information: My wife and I moved to Eden Prairie with our young family 18 years ago, in large part because of the excellent reputation of Eden Prairie schools. Our kids have attended Eden Prairie schools throughout their K-12 student careers. My post-secondary education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Master of Science in nurse anesthesia. My career as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Park Nicollet spans from 2003 to present.
Contact information: www.stevebartz4ep.com, stevebartzforep@gmail.com, Facebook.com/SteveforEP, Instagram--stevebartzforEp
What experience makes you qualified for this position?
I am currently serving on the Eden Prairie School board as a director and treasurer. Additionally, I hold positions on the Board Development and Policy committees, and the Eden Prairie Citizens Finance Committee. I have volunteered in our schools and classrooms and have coached several Eden Prairie sports teams over the years. I am active at Grace Church of Eden Prairie where I have served in youth ministries, Sunday school, community outreach events, and currently co-lead a men’s Bible study. Through my service I have gained valuable perspective into the district.
As a 25 year healthcare professional, helping and serving a diversity of others has been part of my daily life. My role as an anesthesia provider requires me to clearly communicate and collaborate across multiple disciplines and specialties to achieve optimal outcomes. My education and training in critical care and anesthesia have prepared me to manage difficult situations. These experiences have proven beneficial to my time on the board thus far, working collegially with others while providing principled leadership and decision making to best serve our community.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I genuinely care about our kids having the opportunity to receive the highest quality education. I believe this is best accomplished when administration, teachers and support staff are working together with parents and the community to support our students. As a long-time resident of Eden Prairie, I, appreciate that our community values academic excellence and positive educational experiences. I commit to uphold these values by collaborating with fellow board members, the community and administration to implement strategies that support and achieve our organizational mission to inspire each student. Lastly, I will continue to provide oversight to ensure our district is in a strong financial position, allowing our schools to deliver an unparalleled education, now and in the future.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My goal is that our schools would be the first and best choice for Eden Prairie students and families to belong, grow, and stay. I will continue to champion our district’s reputation as a leader in academic excellence--focused first on education while providing responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
Aaron Casper
Biographical information: I’ve worked as a benefits consultant in the public sector since 1998. I’m serving my third year on the Eden Prairie School Board and have held the treasurer position for two years, and currently serve as the Board’s vice chair. I’m married to Lisa for 24 years and we have four children, three are in college, while our fourth is at Central Middle School. I earned my BA in political science from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Contact information: www.Casper4SchoolBoard.com; Aaron.Casper@Casper4SchoolBoard.com
What experience makes you qualified for this position?
I’ve gained valuable experience serving on the school board for the past three years. In my professional life, I’m fortunate to work with many K-12 superintendents, finance directors, human resource professionals, and educators throughout the state of Minnesota providing me unique line of sight into our public school systems.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I’m seeking re-election to ensure Eden Prairie Public Schools remains one of the best public school districts in the state of Minnesota. Specifically, I want to continue to support low class sizes for our youngest learners, kindergarten readiness, student safety, personalized learning, and academic opportunities for each student. Whether a student wants to further their education at a four-year college, technical school learning a trade, or enter the workforce immediately after high school, Eden Prairie Public Schools should provide a path for each student. I would accomplish this by working collaboratively with my fellow board members to support board policies that target these goals and objectives for the benefit of our students and families.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
To ensure our board policies support our district mission of excellence and personalized learning for each student. I wish to continue our district’s curriculum focus on core subject areas that promote critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication. Ultimately my desire is for Eden Prairie Public Schools to be a destination district for students, families, and high-achieving staff and educators.
Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy
Biographical information: Education: M.S. in computer engineering (networking), B.S. in electronics and communication engineering.
Civilian career: System lead, Network Security & Solutions Engineering, Federal Reserve National IT
Army career: First Lieutenant (P), previously enlisted for 4.5 years, U.S. Army Reserves
Elected office: Clerk, Eden Prairie School Board (2019 – present)
Community Engagement: Member (former), Sustainability Commission, Eden Prairie; member, Eden Prairie AM Rotary
Volunteer activities: Commissioner, Race, Equity Advisory Commission, Hennepin County; member, Regent Candidate Advisory Council, University of Minnesota; Sr. Vice President, Policy & Strategic Affairs, Immigration Voice
Contact information: www.ddforep.com
What experience makes you qualified for this position?
It’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve for the last ~ 3 years as director and clerk on the Eden Prairie School Board. We built on past successes by increasing our graduation rates, making choice programming available to middle & high schoolers, creating capstone opportunities for HS students, and being good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars. We still have lots of work ahead of us in our continued pursuit of educational excellence. As I remain totally committed to this vital work, I’m running for the reelection to Eden Prairie School Board.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I believe Eden Prairie Schools are on the right trajectory in their pursuit of Academic Achievement and Educational Excellence. A lot of hard work has been done behind the scenes by our teachers, staff, administration, board members, students and our community to achieve this goal and the only path forward is to keep the momentum going by working together & offering common-sense, pragmatic solutions. I did that in my last three years as a Board Member and hope to do so if re-elected.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
There’s a lot at stake this November for our community, including the renewal of the voter-approved technology and operating levies. I’m a strong advocate for these renewals because I’ve seen how the support from our local community directly benefits our students. These are local dollars that stay local for our local schools, targeted at prioritizing academic excellence through expansion of student choice programming, maintaining & lowering class sizes for our youngest learners, providing improved mental health & behavioral support, keeping & hiring the best teaching staff and will ensure that students have the continued access to the devices, top tier security of student & staff data (the centerpiece of my campaign from 2019) and maintain and update critical technology infrastructure that is nearing the end of life. We have seen the first-hand positive impact of this during the pandemic.
Abby Libsack
Biographical Information: After earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northwest Missouri State and a master’s in curriculum from the University of Colorado Boulder, I began teaching in 2002. When my daughter Carley was born, I stepped back from day-to-day teaching but quickly invested myself in the classroom in other ways. My two children have been attending Eden Prairie schools since 2013, and I have invested many hours as a volunteer and substitute teacher here.
What experience makes you qualified for this position?
I am confident that my experience as an Eden Prairie Schools parent, teacher (both full-time and substitute), school volunteer, and organizational board member make me more than qualified for this position. I’ve been involved in the classroom, either professionally or as a volunteer, for over two decades, and I’m seeking to continue that service as a member of the school board.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I am not seeking office to solve any issues. I don’t have an agenda. What I do have is enthusiasm for learning! Eden Prairie Schools is a fantastic school district managed by capable and passionate people. As a board member, I hope to help continue the work that’s taking place while learning more about our students’ and families’ needs. I also want to be sure that our teachers are heard and considered when big decisions are being made.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal as a board member is to listen and collaborate. When everyone impacted by a decision has a voice, the result can benefit everyone. With the school board working alongside teachers, students, Eden Prairie’s schools will continue to prepare students for whatever the future holds.
Francesca Pagan-Umar
Biographical Information: Francesca represents my southern Italian roots. Pagan is from my Puerto Rican grandfather, who was Taino/Boricua (indigenous / Native American). Umar represents my faith. Current board director of Eden Prairie and ID 287 school boards; teacher in special and general education; mom of three EP students K-12; B.A. psychology (honors), M.S. education and special education; background in research (undergrad and graduate); co-founder local non-profit, Inspire Community MN (501-c3)
Contact information: www.Francesca4EP.com; francesca4ep@gmail.com
What past experience makes you qualified for this position?
In addition to being a current board member on our local and intermediate school boards, I was a teacher in general and special education, science, literacy, and early childhood. This gives me understanding of what students need to learn, what teachers need to feel supported and be there best, and I’m familiar with how our board works.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I will support rigorous monitoring by listening to the voices of parents, teachers, staff, and students. Their voices deserve to be heard, and I learn best by listening. More than 42% of students identifying as non-white. In addition to be highly qualified, I share cultural, faith, and ethnic backgrounds with a significant portion of our students and staff. My voice is their seat at the table. When we come together, we make diversity our superpower, and we ensure Eden Prairie is a place our kids will be proud to be from.
Ensuring each student has opportunities to thrive is more important than politics. I will prioritize what teachers need to be the best educators possible, and what students need to learn their best.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
Public education is my passion! I’ll continue bringing my research background, classroom experience to support policies that ensure every student has opportunities to thrive. I’ll use my experience as a parent to advocate for your children with the same energy as I do for my own. I’ll continue advocating for including the voices of educators, staff, students, parents, and community members in policy and decision-making. By bringing everyone to the table, we ensure Eden Prairie Schools will continue to be a leading district in our state and nation.
Jody Ward-Rannow
Biographical information: My husband, Mike, and I moved to Eden Prairie in 2012. We have two children: Emily (sixth grade, CMS) and Ben (third grade, EHSI). I am a practicing employment attorney and earned both my undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Minnesota. I am the President of the Eagle Heights PTO and spend a lot of time volunteering in and for our schools. I also volunteer for Eden Prairie Girl Scouts.
Contact information: Jody4EP@gmail.com, www.Jody4EP.com
What experience makes you qualified for this position?
I believe I am qualified for this position because I am deeply involved in the District. I have been on the EHSI PTO for six years and last year I worked across the District to chair the Spring Fling Committee – an end of the year gathering for all 560 fifth graders. I have devoted a lot of time to getting to know how the District works and doesn’t work. I think I could bring perspectives and voices to the Board table that sometimes are not heard.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I believe in our District’s mission to “inspire each student.” The Board has adopted a governance model, which I think has most recently been interpreted to mean that the Board takes a very high level review of the District and relies on the Superintendent for information. Through this interpretation, I feel like the Board has missed some opportunities to ensure that the District is striving towards its mission. Ensuring fidelity to the mission is a duty of any Board. As a board member I would be a consistent voice advocating for students who may have unique needs on any issue. Whether a student has a unique family situation, economic needs, special needs, needs more rigorous course work, has outside activities that were impacted by the change in school start times, or any other unique need, I think the Board should ensure that the District has considered those needs and made a plan to address them. A policy that only works for a majority of students, does not work for “each” student as is our mission.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal as a board member would be to increase Board responsiveness to our community. I think sometimes it can feel like the Board does not hear parent or community concerns. I think there are ways the Board could increase its engagement with families and the community that would benefit everyone.
Special election
Dennis Stubbs
Biographical information: Owner - Minneapolis Drywall, a residential drywall/construction company based in Eden Prairie (2011 - Current). Owner - Sacaton S-4, an energy and logistics company in the oil and gas industry based in Williston, ND with headquarters located in Eden Prairie (2012 – Current). Owner – There & Back Transport, a new interstate freight hauling company based in Eden Prairie (2022 – Current)
Contact Information: Email: stubbs4epschools@gmail.com; Web: www.stubbs4epschools.com
What experience makes you qualified for this position?
I work with people every day running my own businesses. I’ve adjusted without problem in constantly dealing with a variety of diverse personalities, whether it be employees or customers. With my oversight, my teams have been able to adapt to sudden changes, and successfully found a path to advance forward. Always improving, and always learning is the key. I strive to be a respected team leader in my companies, both in construction and out in the oil fields. I’m always open for suggestions, constantly reminding myself to be a good listener, and agreeing to disagree when the occasion arises. The ultimate goal is to find a solution. Afterwards, “we” as a team collectively brainstorm to get it all implemented into one package. The most important things a board, a team, or a committee can do to be successful are simple and basic: Work together, work hard, listen, and be respectful to one another.
Another important qualification is that I mentor with children while volunteering in Sunday school and youth groups at River Valley Church. I have coached football for the last few years and I’m also a hockey coach.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office, and how do you plan to solve them?
If elected as a school board member, I will work with other board directors to continue supporting the superintendent and his administration, while providing oversight to see that they remain on course.
One key issue for me is making sure that parents feel they have a voice and are being heard. I will also focus on continuing and improving the excellent education that our students are receiving, by keeping class sizes smaller. A third key issue is to ensure our teachers are feeling supported. We must make sure they have the best work environment, competitive pay, and benefits that bring in and retain talented teachers.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
Every student deserves the great opportunities that our educational facilities provide. The No. 1 goal for me is that each child possesses the tools they need to flourish and be successful. Our teachers are doing a great job educating and developing these students, and I want to make sure the board, superintendent, and staff, continue to explore ways to help each student thrive.
Issac Kerry
Did not respond.
