DFL candidate Lauren Bresnahan, who lives in Orono, and Republican candidate Andrew Myers, who lives in Tonka Bay, are in the running to represent Minnesota House District 45A.
For the Lake Minnetonka area, the redistricting changes that were adopted earlier this year means a change from Senate District 33 to District 45. Cities in the new House District 45A include Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Orono, Spring Park, Minnetrista, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Mound and St. Bonifacious.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. For information on voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Questionnaires were sent to both candidates. Below are their responses.
Lauren Bresnahan
Education: PhD applied economics, M.A. applied economics, B.S. philosophy, B.S. international relations, University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Minnesota
Occupation: Director of market insights at Cargill
What prompted you seek election to office?
Bresnahan: I grew up in this community, raised by a teacher and a public servant. I learned Minnesota values of taking care of our neighbors, protecting our environment and giving back to our community. I earned my PhD in applied economics and served our country at the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. When I started my family, I knew I wanted to raise my kids in Minnesota so they could have the same opportunities I did. I am running for state House to build on those opportunities and ensure every family has access to good jobs, good schools and good health care.
Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Bresnahan: Legislative gridlock is moving us backwards because extreme politicians on both sides of the aisle are more focused on a scoreboard than on our families. Career politicians are determined to relitigate what has been settled law for decades and roll back our rights. Obstructionists have squandered a once in a lifetime budget surplus to play games instead of investing in our schools. I am not a politician. I am a mom and an economist. I will look at facts and figures, not talking points, to continue investing in our kids.
What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Bresnahan: I grew up in our community. I was a 4-H kid and attended Minnesota Public Schools. I earned my PhD in applied economics before specializing in inflation dynamics for the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and advised businesses nationally on the economic environment. When we started our family, we knew we wanted our kids to have the same opportunities I did and chose to raise them in my home state. Now, I am running for state House to make sure every child has a quality education, safe schools and communities and a robust economy for their future.
Andrew Myers
Education: Undergraduate degree in business and law from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana, Missoula
Occupation: Attorney, mediator and small business owner
What prompted you seek election to office?
Myers: I moved to Minnesota 18 years ago because it is a great place to live and raise a family. Recently though, we have all felt a growing divide. I am running to bring people together. For 12 years, I have served my community as a planning chair, city council member and parks chair. I’m a volunteer with local conservation efforts and the food shelf. I have a proven record as a leader in our community, and now I’m running to represent our community – your backyard – in the Minnesota House. Please feel free to contact me directly at 612-615-8444 or Andrew@VoteAndrewMyers.com.
Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work fix it?
Myers: I will bring a fresh set of eyes and experience to the Legislature. We need to treat problem solving in St. Paul like a marriage; no one person gets everything but we accomplish things together and support one another. With a $9 billion surplus, we have a great opportunity to make Minnesota more affordable for you and improve areas like education. I will use my 16 years of experience as a mediator, small business owner and negotiator to work with others to find solutions on issues like public safety, infrastructure and water quality that meet the needs of our community.
What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Myers: My family and I have been immersed in the community serving the food shelf, city, nonprofit organizations and our neighbors for over a decade. We work with and understand what is important as we are always listening, which means I can represent your priorities. As an attorney, mediator and small businesses owner, I have worked alongside many of you with a demeanor and expertise of pulling people together and not apart. We have a real opportunity to accomplish solutions we can all support and I hope to earn your vote this Nov. 8.
