DFL candidate Lauren Bresnahan, who lives in Orono, and Republican candidate Andrew Myers, who lives in Tonka Bay, are in the running to represent Minnesota House District 45A.

For the Lake Minnetonka area, the redistricting changes that were adopted earlier this year means a change from Senate District 33 to District 45. Cities in the new House District 45A include Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Orono, Spring Park, Minnetrista, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Mound and St. Bonifacious.

