DFL candidate Patty Acomb and Republican candidate Lorie Cousineau are in the running to represent Minnesota House District 45B.
Acomb, who lives in Minnetonka and has represented House District 44B since being elected in 2018, will run against Cousineau, who lives in Wayzata and works as research consultant at the Minnesota House of Representatives.
For the Lake Minnetonka area, the redistricting changes that were adopted earlier this year means a change from Senate District 33 to District 45. Cities in the new House District 45B include Wayzata, Woodland, Deephaven, parts of eastern Shorewood and Minnetonka north of Highway 7.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. For information on voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Questionnaires were sent to both candidates. Below are their responses.
Patty Acomb
Education: Hopkins graduate; B.S. wildlife biology, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Former biologist, current Minnesota State Representative
Qualifications: Minnesota State Representative (four years); Minnesota House Climate Action Caucus chair; former at-large Minnetonka City Council (seven years); former Minnetonka Park Board (two years); Minnetonka Rotary; League of Women Voters; past ResourceWest vice-chair; past Empty Bowls leader; past Minnehaha Creek Watershed District advisory committee; past Minnetonka Family Collaborative and Tonka Cares; past Hopkins Schools naturalist
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Acomb: As a more than 45-year resident of the district, an active local volunteer, a former city council member and now a current state representative, I’ve been able to champion the values and needs of our community in St. Paul. I’ve worked hard for quality healthcare, world-class public schools, accessible higher education and technical training, a clean and sustainable environment, affordable housing and creative ways to improve our roads and critical infrastructure. I’ve also tackled key issues like climate change, women’s reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, economic security for the middle class and public safety. I have authored, co-authored and voted for hundreds of bills in support of these priorities, many passing with bipartisan support.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Acomb: Many people don’t realize that for any bill to pass in divided government, it must receive votes from both sides of the aisle. I am proud that of the 20 bills I personally introduced last session, 13 were signed into law. One example was my Solar on Schools initiative, a new program to help install solar energy systems on school buildings to reduce their electricity costs (often a school’s second largest expense), free more resources for teaching and create more educational opportunities for students. The bill was a win-win for differing viewpoints, receiving bipartisan support from advocates for climate, public education and fiscal responsibility.
Another source of differing views can come from constituents. I work hard to represent everyone in my district and always make myself available to discuss emerging issues and hear residents’ concerns.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Acomb: I support the bipartisan approach agreed to at the end of last session by the House, Senate and the governor’s office, but was ultimately not passed. That proposal basically divided the surplus into three buckets: A third toward tax cuts, such as exempting Social Security from state income and providing targeted property tax relief; a third toward key investments in education, healthcare, social services (including long-term care and childcare) and public safety; and saving a third for unplanned and future needs.
I would welcome the opportunity to continue serving as your state representative and ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Lorie Cousineau
Education: B.A. history and French, UMD; J.D. Hamline University School of Law; M.A. public administration, Hamline University Graduate School
Occupation: Attorney/research consultant at the Minnesota House of Representatives
Qualifications: As a research consultant at the House of Representatives, I am heavily involved in analyzing and drafting legislation. I have provided research for various committees and assisted with resolving constituent issues. As a former health insurance lawyer and city council member, I will bring strategic leadership and experience to the House.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Cousineau: My key issues revolve around security. We need public safety and security, economic security and educational security.
With respect to public safety and security, I will support law enforcement. As I have received the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) endorsement, I am committed to honoring our law enforcement agencies with adequate resources and tools to recruit, hire and retain officers to meet the rising demand for safety and security.
With respect to economic security, I am committed to eradicating the tax on Social Security and removing barriers and regulations that impede small business growth and development. We need to take a hard look at our tax rates; being the sixth worst taxed state in the union with rampant waste, fraud and abuse, we need to legislate to ensure taxpayer dollars are not wasted. I will ensure that we are bold in our tax reform and we have provided proper oversight in agency spending.
Providing educational security reassures parents that their children are learning to read and do math at grade level. Parents are wondering why the reading and math proficiency rates are so dismal; today’s system has let the students down. We need to ensure classrooms and teachers have the tools and resources they need to nurture and educate the children.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Cousineau: My approach to resolving issues with various parties who hold differing opinions is to first describe the problem with facts and data. Once the problem is defined, we can then solicit solutions to effectuate compromise. Establishing the problem is the first step. Listening to and synthesizing differing opinions is the next step. From there, the answer or solution can be negotiated.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Cousineau: Day one, we need to eradicate Social Security taxes. Day two, we evaluate our tax rates and thoroughly analyze our spending, as previously stated. As we have already passed legislation against our surplus, including frontline worker pay, reinsurance, replenishing the unemployment insurance fund and mental health programs, we won’t have final surplus figures until the forecast is released in late November. However, the best thing we can do is provide Minnesotans meaningful, permanent tax cuts while curbing waste, fraud and abuse in our spending.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.