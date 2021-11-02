Voters have decided which candidates will fill three seats on the Minnetonka School Board.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, the winners are Meghan Selinger, Patrick Lee-O’Halloran and incumbent Chris Vitale.
Selinger earned the most support with 4,872 votes (17.11%), followed by Lee-O’Halloran with 4,789 votes (16.82%) and Vitale with 4,567 votes (16.04%).
Selinger has worked as a high school chemistry teacher with licensure in two states and has a variety of leadership experience at both the school and school district levels.
Lee-O’Halloran, an attorney and small business owner, has decades of board experience through the Minnesota State Bar Association and other industry groups.
Vitale, who has served four years on the Minnetonka School Board (current chair), is divisional vice president for Turck Inc.
Following closely behind in the election results was Jessica Reader with 4,522 votes (15.88%). Michael Salyards earned 3,823 votes (13.42%), Dan Olson earned 3,232 votes (11.35%) and Michael Remucal earned 2,429 votes (8.53%). Beth Robertson-Martin, who remained on the ballot but was no longer campaigning, received 194 votes (0.68%).
