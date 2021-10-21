To the editor:
I invite all residents in Hopkins to support Heidi Garrido for Hopkins City Council on Nov. 2. She possesses essential leadership qualities of integrity, communication, self-awareness, and respect that have been present throughout her life as a courageous Latin woman, a mother of three, a college student with a strong background in community involvement and diversity, and a hard worker surrounded by healthy relationships due to her empathy and profound gratitude toward others.
She desires to create a new perspective to address and solve Hopkins’ issues and needs, which are well known by her, as well as to encourage every individual to participate to make it happen – let’s get to work. She truly believes that working in the local government is an efficient way to support Hopkins’s residents and businesses. Please join me in electing this amazing leader for the Hopkins City Council – go for Garrido!
Amparo Gonzalez
Hopkins
