Perspectives Inc. gained helping hands from Minneapolis-based Gardner Builders at the St. Louis Park nonprofit’s Supportive Housing Campus in the suburb.
The company is helping renovate and improve renovate and improve the grounds and facilities at the campus, which is comprised of five, three-story apartment buildings and the surrounding grounds that are home to approximately 75 women and 130 children participating in Perspectives’ mental health and substance use recovery programming.
The contributions of Gardner Builders included regrading existing landscape, adding mulch and pavers, two new basketball hoops and court striping, new hockey nets, a covered pergola and other amenities for children. These improvements will provide improved outdoor space for families throughout the year. Gardner Builders’ owner and Senior Project Manager Barry Stoffel, who is on the Perspectives Board of Directors, provided much of the vision for the project.
In a statement, Stoffel said of Perspectives, “ Their mission has a special place in my heart due to some of my life circumstances and I feel blessed to try and help.”
Dozens of volunteers from both organizations worked on the renovation project at Louisiana Court in St. Louis Park July 15-16.
Founded in 1976, Perspectives is a human service agency in St. Louis Park that addresses core issues around homelessness, including racial disparity, poverty, trauma, mental and chemical health issues and nutrition. Perspectives approach to recovery takes women and children directly from homelessness and provides housing, clinical and mental health programming as well as youth programming designed to help children grow socially and emotionally.
Info: perspectives-family.org or Perspectives Director of Communications & Marketing Jeffrey Martin at 952-405-2516 or jmartin@perspectives-family.org.
