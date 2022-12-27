The city of Plymouth offers a new event for adults ages 21 and older – A Night on the Town presents Viva Las Vegas is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Attendees can look forward to an evening of Las Vegas-style games run by professional card dealers, prizes, hors d’oeuvres, live music and drinks. A cash bar will be available.
Childcare Available
Childcare for ages 5-11 will be available to Viva Las Vegas ticketholders and costs $20 per child. Space is limited, and childcare must be purchased in advance at plymouthmn.gov/vivalasvegas or by calling 763-509-5200. Children will have the opportunity to play in the new K.U.B.E. indoor playground, have a pizza dinner, watch a movie, play games, participate in arts and crafts and more.
Tickets
Viva Las Vegas tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at plymouthmn.gov/vivalasvegas or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Organizations may sponsor a table at the event for $250. Sponsors will see their name and logo posted at the table and displayed on signage at the event. Raffle prize donations are also being accepted. Those who donate will see their name and logo posted at the prize table. Call 763-509-5200 for more information.
