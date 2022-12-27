The city of Plymouth offers a new event for adults ages 21 and older – A Night on the Town presents Viva Las Vegas is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

Attendees can look forward to an evening of Las Vegas-style games run by professional card dealers, prizes, hors d’oeuvres, live music and drinks. A cash bar will be available.

