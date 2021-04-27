Vista Lutheran Church is conducting a Stimulus Fund Challenge to encourage people who do not need their federal economic impact payments for their own well-being to donate at least half of the money.
The church is splitting donations between the St. Louis Park Emergency Program and direct assistance to families in St. Louis Park in need unless donors direct it solely to STEP.
For gifts to the family, the church website says, “We are currently working with trusted partners in local schools to reach families who are struggling due to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. Many can access existing programs in the city and elsewhere. And some sadly do not qualify or have fallen through the cracks.”
The donations go toward such costs as rent, transportation and health care for the families.
STEP is known for its food shelf but also operates programs for housing assistance, transportation and social services.
The pandemic has disproportionately affected lower-income families, who have lost their jobs in greater numbers and experienced barriers to unemployment benefits, according to the church’s website.
“Many of our neighbors have fallen behind on rent and lost access to reliable transportation,” the site says. “Families have had their challenges compounded with the childcare and educational demands. STEP continues to respond to lessen many of these worries.”
The church has raised more than $10,000 through the campaign, with $1,000 of it going directly to families.
For more information, visit vistalutheran.org/stimulus_fund_challenge. More information about STEP is available at STEPSLP.org.
