Visitors mark 40th anniversary of Westwood Hills Nature Center in St. Louis Park

From left to right, St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano; Derek Reise, president of St. Louis Park Rotary; Siobhan Hellendrung and her mother, Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan; Tabitha Kyambadde, president of St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary and members of the St. Louis Park Rotary and St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary cut a ribbon for bronze sculptures at the Westwood Hills Nature Center. (Submitted photo by Sahra Qaxiye)

Hundreds of visitors and dignitaries, including Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, marked the 40th anniversary of Westwood Hills Nature Center Sept. 26.

Activities included puppet shows, tours, a silent auction sponsored by St. Louis Park Rotary and St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary and an art show sponsored by St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts.

Also on Sept. 26, a new open-air shelter constructed on the site of the previous interpretive center was dedicated. This open-air shelter was built to accommodate youth programming, thanks to a donation from Maurice Hobbs in honor of his late wife, Barbara Hobbs – a longtime St. Louis Park resident and Westwood Hills Nature Center visitor. She had hoped that the open-air pavilion would help teach children to find as much joy in nature as she did. Westwood Hills Nature Center and St. Louis Park city staff, along with elected officials, officially opened the Hobbs Pavilion.

Also dedicated at the event were two bronze sculptures at the entrance to Westwood Hills Nature Center, donated by the two Rotary clubs. Mayor Jake Spano and Flanagan spoke at the dedication before inviting Rotary members and children in the audience to join in the ribbon-cutting.

