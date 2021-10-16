Hundreds of visitors and dignitaries, including Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, marked the 40th anniversary of Westwood Hills Nature Center Sept. 26.
Activities included puppet shows, tours, a silent auction sponsored by St. Louis Park Rotary and St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary and an art show sponsored by St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts.
Also on Sept. 26, a new open-air shelter constructed on the site of the previous interpretive center was dedicated. This open-air shelter was built to accommodate youth programming, thanks to a donation from Maurice Hobbs in honor of his late wife, Barbara Hobbs – a longtime St. Louis Park resident and Westwood Hills Nature Center visitor. She had hoped that the open-air pavilion would help teach children to find as much joy in nature as she did. Westwood Hills Nature Center and St. Louis Park city staff, along with elected officials, officially opened the Hobbs Pavilion.
Also dedicated at the event were two bronze sculptures at the entrance to Westwood Hills Nature Center, donated by the two Rotary clubs. Mayor Jake Spano and Flanagan spoke at the dedication before inviting Rotary members and children in the audience to join in the ribbon-cutting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.