The Minnesota Jewish Community Center has announced the film lineup of the 2021 Virtual Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival, including feature length and short films, documentaries, interactive programs and conversations with directors, cast and guests.
The festival will take place Oct. 16-31 and is featuring Jewish-themed narratives, documentaries and short films from around the world. The film topics include building bridges through food, an American convert who took Israel to basketball victory, and a unique Holocaust movie.
“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our community in the COVID-19 pandemic, our Arts & Culture team is thrilled to offer this year’s virtual film festival,” Minnesota JCC Arts & Culture Producer Riv Shapiro said. “With live and interactive sessions, this stellar lineup of films and events aims to bring us together from the comfort of our homes.”
An all-festival pass provides unlimited access to all films, speakers, interactive programs and conversations that are part of this year’s line-up. Limited amounts of the passes are available.
With the exception of “Rube Goldberg” and shorts blocks, all feature films are restricted to Minnesota viewership. Minnesotans who are out of state during the festival may email lizzies@minnesotajcc.org to secure viewing privileges.
Proceeds from tickets sales support the Minnesota JCC’s wide range of arts, culture and enrichment programming that engage the community in the exploration of Jewish identity and culture through film, performance, theater, visual arts, literature and learning.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tcjfilmfest.org.
