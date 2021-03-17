This spring marks the 20th year of the St. Louis Park Empty Bowls event. This annual community gathering will be a virtual celebration of the community’s commitment to combat food insecurity.
Each year, hundreds of St. Louis Park neighbors typically gather over a simple meal of soup as a reminder of the need to fill the empty bowls in the community. The event serves as a fundraiser for STEP’s food shelf program. It includes entertainment from local performers and handmade bowls by local artists.
The event began in 2002 by a group that included Dorothy Karlson, Kris Bolstad, Linda Trummer, Julie Smith, Janet Tolzman, Matt McLeod and John White. Both McLeod and White remain active in the planning of the event.
This year, the virtual event has three components: a video celebration, soup for pickup from local restaurants and a fine pottery silent auction.
“It speaks to the resiliency of our community that we have found a way to go forward with this favorite tradition during the pandemic,” STEP Executive Director, Derek Reise said, who thanked the planning committee, led by Hari Hara Kumar, and partners. “Making this virtual has required flexibility and creativity.”
ParkTV will air the event the week of March 22.
Soups from Park Tavern, The Block, McCoy’s Public House and Mill Valley Kitchen can be reserved before Thursday, March 25, for pickup March 29-31. The fine pottery silent auction will be hosted online until March 25. All details can be accessed at stepslp.org/latest-news/empty-bowls.
