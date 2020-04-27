The Madison Center is a nonprofit pediatric speech and occupational therapy center in Excelsior. Like many other businesses, it has had to close its doors due to COVID-19. Now, the center offers its services through the telecare platform thera-LINK.
The therapists reached out to clients to let them know the clinic would close and would offer virtual services, Jennifer Schmitz, one of the speech therapists said, adding that services look just about the same as in the clinic.
Staff members have seen fewer clients since pivoting to virtual sessions, Schmitz said. Therapists are seeing about 25-50% of their normal caseload. Families are adjusting to a lot right now including distance learning, said Courtney Fischer, one of the occupational therapists at the center.
“Adding one more thing on top of it can feel like a lot,” she added.
The therapists see clients either once or twice a week and most families are staying consistent or are trying one session a week, Schmitz added. Another speech therapist is seeing an increase in clients who want to start teletherapy after taking the first few weeks of quarantine off, Schmitz said.
Therapists see clients between the ages of 2 and 20, Schmitz said. Clients seeing a speech therapist have either speech, language, fluency or social needs.
Occupational therapy is more movement and task-oriented, Fischer said. The goal is for children to participate in their daily activities as independently and successfully as possible. That means being able to learn, play, socialize and participate in their family dynamics, she added. Therapists see children with a variety of diagnoses such as autism, ADHD, Down syndrome and anxiety and children who are not formally diagnosed, she added.
In the switch to virtual sessions, families need a device and an internet connection, Schmitz said. For occupational therapy “we can use whatever they have at home” because it is about client’s daily occupations, Fischer said.
Therapy at the Madison Center is play-based, Schmitz and Fischer said.
Overall participation and attention is a challenge in virtual sessions, Schmitz said. In the clinic, they can get up and move, play games and adjust to how the client is feeling that day. It’s difficult to redirect the younger clients. Now, parents need to be present in sessions for children 3-5 years old. In clinic sessions parents were not involved, she said.
Therapists are trying to get creative in virtual therapy to target the same skills as in clinic, just in different ways, Fischer said. Occupational therapists are providing verbal instruction for clients. That could be playing a version of Scattergories, education on emotional regulation with worksheets or doing guided core exercises on the floor.
“We’re limited by what we really can do,” Fischer said. When doing exercises, she can’t always see their whole body to analyze if they’re doing the correct positioning and she cannot guide their movements, she said, adding there is still a lot they can do.
Connecting with the families and sharing the week’s activities and resources so parents can print it out for the session has been going well, Schmitz said. Therapists have been checking in to see how their clients are doing. If they can do anything to support them even if it’s not a direct session. “So, that’s been encouraging,” she said.
Now that sessions are taking place at home parents are able to overhear what they are working on and hopefully implement the information more easily, Fischer said. Clients are also in their natural environment so they can write themselves reminders that won’t get lost in the transition from the clinic to home.
It was unexpected how excited some of the clients were to see them, Fischer said, adding they are socially limited right now because they aren’t able to see friends or go to school.
Info: themadisoncenter.org
