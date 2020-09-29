The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, E. Plymouth and Robbinsdale has invited the eight candidates running for three seats on the Robbinsdale Area School Board to appear via Zoom for a candidate forum 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The candidates are Helen Bassett, Renee Bowman, Greta Evans-Becker, Brian Hanf, Eric Pone, Stacy Rider, Sherry Tyrrell and John Vento.
The link for this forum will be posted on the Crystal, New Hope, E. Plymouth, Robbinsdale LWV Facebook page and the Robbinsdale Area Schools website, rdale.org.
The organizers encourage questions for the candidates from residents to the LWV telephone message line at 763-290-0288 or by email to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org. Those who submit questions are asked to leave their name, contact information and the question. Do this at least 24 hours before the forum so the questions can be gathered.
If not registered to vote, community members may register before Oct. 13 if a U.S. citizen, will be at least 18 years old on Election Day and a resident of Minnesota for 20 days. Register online at mnvotes.org. Minnesota also has election day registration.
