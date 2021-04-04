The West Metro Chapter of MN Master Naturalist Volunteers will host a online presentation by Matt Kumka, a senior landscape architect and project manager with Barr Engineering Co., Thursday, April 8. Participants can learn how decisions about land use and development have impacted the landscape. The program will discuss landscape interventions and restorations and offer sound advice for property owners.
The free presentation will be at 7 p.m. with social time at 6:45 p.m. Details and link available on West Metro Chapter website: westmetromasternaturalists.weebly.com/meetings.html.
