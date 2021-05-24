Plymouth Veterans Memorial

(SUN FILE PHOTO)

The pre-recorded event will take place at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial, adjacent to City Hall, and be broadcast at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28.

Plymouth’s Memorial Day program will be virtual again this year. While event organizers were hoping to resume an in-person event, uncertainty regarding COVID-19 restrictions at the time a decision was needed prompted them to go virtual.

Similar to last year, the event will be pre-recorded with speakers at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial and the event will be available online at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28.

This year’s event includes a few words from the mayor, the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation, a musical performance and poetic reading, words to remember the families and honor the fallen, a benediction and a moment of silence.

The keynote speaker will be Col. Terry W. Branham (retired), a veteran of Vietnam, Desert Storm and Drug War and a member of VFW Post 210 and American Legion Post 44.

The invocation and benediction will be by Capt. C.H. “Hickory” Smith, Battalion Chaplain MN National Guard.

Heinzen Ditter VFW Post 5903 will provide the color guard.

The event will be streamed at CCXMedia.org and on the City of Plymouth’s Facebook page.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments