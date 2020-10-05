Pause 4 Paws has moved its annual fundraiser to a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The pre-show will begin at 6:40 p.m. on the red carpet with the two cat emcees Rita and Chuck. Visitpause4pawsmn.org for more details regarding the live and silent auction. This is a free event.
Pause 4 Paws, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, raises funds to helping abandoned and abused dogs and cats. Money raised is used for spay/neuter clinics, emergency medical care and food distribution.
