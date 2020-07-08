The City of St. Louis Park will host a virtual open house 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, for community members to learn about proposed 2021 pedestrian improvements in the Triangle and Wolfe Park neighborhoods, part of the city’s Connect the Park program. These improvements are proposed to provide safe and convenient ways to walk and roll to the future Beltline Boulevard light rail station, located just south of County Road 25.

For information about the project and about joining the virtual open house by video or phone, visit bit.ly/BeltlineSWLRT or call 952-924-2669.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments