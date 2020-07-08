The City of St. Louis Park will host a virtual open house 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, for community members to learn about proposed 2021 pedestrian improvements in the Triangle and Wolfe Park neighborhoods, part of the city’s Connect the Park program. These improvements are proposed to provide safe and convenient ways to walk and roll to the future Beltline Boulevard light rail station, located just south of County Road 25.
For information about the project and about joining the virtual open house by video or phone, visit bit.ly/BeltlineSWLRT or call 952-924-2669.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.