The ninth annual Bridgewater Bank Luck o’ the Lake is going virtual, March 12-21. Those interested are encouraged to recruit a friend and run along the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
Runners have the option to complete a 1-mile, 5K or a 5K 5-City Challenge, a run through Deephaven, Greenwood, Excelsior, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. Participants have 10 days to complete the race during the week of St. Patrick’s Day.
Participants can run one of the mapped race routes or on a path of their own. Optional race routes will be posted on the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce’s website, excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.
The cost to register for the 1-mile run is $10. The 5K cost is $35 through Feb. 15 and increases to $40 until registration closes. The 5K 5-City Challenge cost is $45 through Feb. 15 and increases to $50 until registration closes.
All race registration includes a commemorative medal and unlimited photo upload with Luck o’ the Lake logos and backgrounds. Registration for the 5K and 5K 5-City Challenge includes other items such as pint glasses and fleece jackets.
To register for the run, visit bit.ly/LuckotheLake.
