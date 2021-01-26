This year’s Royal Bash, the annual fundraiser hosted by the Hopkins Education Foundation, will be hosted virtually at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20.
Those interested are welcome to attend the free event, which will be emceed by Belinda Jensen, a KARE 11 meteorologist. The bash will feature alumni videos, messages from all Hopkins schools, a live raffle and co-hosts elementary school principals Eduardo Navidad and Jeff Radel.
An auction will feature products and services to enhance family fun, brighten the home and the work and school at home experience, according to a release from the foundation. Price points range from $5 coffee gift cards to a $5,000 diamond earring package.
Registration for the bash is free and no credit card information is required. Registration provides access to the auction, details about the raffle, the event link and the ability to purchase a Royal Bash swag bag. For more information and to register, visit hopkinseducationfoundation.org.
The Royal Bash fundraiser supports Hopkins Public Schools’ students through 500 grants and district-wide endeavors, including Pathways to a Healthy Future, the foundations partnership with the district for 2020-2022.
In the initiative’s second year, the foundation’s aim is to fund a professional college admissions and career placement specialist, to set up a career counseling framework at district secondary schools.
The two-year hire will set up a system of personalized guidance for post-secondary options and offer knowledge of a range of student options. The specialist will also develop partnerships with Hopkins staff members to reinforce college entrance essays, resume writing and leave a structure that staff members can maintain.
For more information, visit hopkinseducationfoundation.org.
