High school students and their families are invited to attend Minnesota’s Virtual College Exploration Fair. The free event will be Tuesday, March 9, through Thursday, March 11. 

The online event will include live sessions with admissions representatives from over 150 two-year and four-year colleges located all over the United States. Students can learn more about paying for college, financial aid, application essays, internships and more. 

Registration for various sessions is open at mn-acac.org. The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Association for College Admission Counseling and Strive Scan.

For more information, contact Deb Musser at deb.musser@wayzataschools.org or 763-745-6639.

